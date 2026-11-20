Justice for Greenwood's Attorney Damario Solomon Simmons hosted a live stream to discuss their views on tribal citizenship for Freedmen.

The fight over Freedmen citizenship goes back generations.

An 1866 Treaty granted citizenship rights to people formerly enslaved by members of the Muscogee Nation and their descendants.

The nation later based citizenship on descent from people listed on the "Creek by Blood" Dawes Roll, excluding many Freedmen descendants.

Rhonda Grayson and Jeffrey Kennedy challenged that.

They won in Muscogee Nation District Court, and then won again in 2023 before the nation's supreme court.

In 2025, the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court unanimously upheld the result that the plaintiff's could not be denied citizenship simply because their ancestors weren't listed on the Freedmen Roll.

But more than a year later, they still have not received their citizenship cards.

Freedmen descendant Rhonda Grayson has been fighting to secure citizenship.

“This has never been simply about benefits," she said. "It is about who we are, where we come from, and what our ancestors passed down to us. We were part of this history, and we still are. That is why citizenship means so much to us.”

Grayson and Kennedy have now taken the fight to federal court, asking a judge to force Principal Chief David Hill and the nation's citizenship board to issue the cards.

Attorney Damario Solomon Simmons made it very clear he supports the Freedmen.

“Chief David Hill, showing that he was just like again Governor George Wallace, who said, 'Segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever,'" said Solomon Simmons. "Chief Hill said, 'I will not allow these Black Creeks into the nation.' He filed an executive order stopping people like Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy, our other named plaintiff, and 1000s of other Black Creeks who have already applied for citizenship, stopping their citizenship application, and saying that they had to go through a whole different process.”

2 News reached out to the Muscogee Creek Nation to find out if there was anything they would like to address.

This statement was sent back, quoting Chief Hill:

“The Nation’s motion to dismiss is pending before the federal court, and the Nation is confident in letting the process unfold procedurally with our arguments. As I have stated before, every elected official, every District Court Judge, and every Supreme Court Justice at this Nation swore an oath to uphold and defend the MCN Constitution. Amendments can be made in only one way, by the will of the people. We remain hopeful that the federal court will respect the Nation’s sovereignty and uphold the core principle that Indian tribes have the inherent authority to determine their own citizenship.”

Muscogee Creek Nation Principal Chief David Hill

The case is now awaiting the decision of a U.S. district judge.

2 News will make sure to keep everyone updated on any new information that comes to light.