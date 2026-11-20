MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A tow truck driver was injured Monday evening after an inattentive driver struck a patrol car and the tow truck driver at the scene of a crash in Muskogee County.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said deputies were already on scene of a crash where a vehicle was being towed when the secondary collision occurred.

The sheriff's office is using the incident as a reminder for drivers to stay alert and use caution when approaching areas where emergency personnel are working along the road, saying it can help prevent crashes like this one and protect the people working there.

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