BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man who has lived in his home since the 1970s has no heat and no hot water after a gas leak forced his utility to shut off his meter.

KJRH

Sam Clark first noticed something was wrong when his gas bill came in unusually high.

"I contacted the fire department and had them come out and do a sniff test, and they found a gas leak at my dryer, so the gas company shut the meter off," Clark said.

A plumber found and repaired several leaks in the attic, but the work revealed one more major problem.

"They have come to the conclusion that the leak is in my wall where the service comes in, and they're going to have to replace the gas line," Clark said. "We're looking at roughly $7,500 to do that. And I just don't have that kind of money. I'm in about $1,200 deep now and I still don't have any heat, don't have hot water."

Without gas service, Clark also cannot dry clothes, run his dishwasher, or use hot water for any purpose.

Resources for seniors facing major home repairs

While helping Clark search for assistance, 2 News Oklahoma found several programs that may be able to help.

One option is the USDA Section 504 Home Repair Program, which can offer grants of up to $10,000 to very-low-income homeowners age 62 and older to fix health and safety hazards — including leaky gas lines. Depending on the address, some areas of Broken Arrow may qualify as rural under USDA guidelines.

When searching for the program online, be cautious. One link Clark nearly clicked appeared similar to the genuine U.S. Department of Agriculture website but was not.

"That popped you to somebody who just wants your information. You've got to be careful about that."

"You're right," Clark said.

The real USDA Section 504 program can be found on the USDA website.

Seniors can also contact INCOG's Area Agency on Aging by calling 918-579-9477 to ask about home repair assistance, including Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma grants for urgent senior home repairs and other programs that may cover home modifications.

Additionally, seniors can dial 2-1-1 to be connected with local assistance programs.

How to avoid a surprise gas line repair bill

To avoid large, unexpected gas line repair costs, check whether your natural gas provider offers a gas line protection plan. These plans are often administered through a third-party provider and may cover interior natural gas line repairs.

We will follow up with Clark to find out which resource helps get his gas leak fixed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.