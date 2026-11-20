OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso's first roundabout is coming to the intersection of 96th Street and Mingo Road, part of a larger project aimed at improving traffic flow and safety as the city continues to grow.

For Steve Coslett, who lives near the intersection, traffic along 96th Street is something he deals with daily. So when he first heard a roundabout could be coming to 96th and Mingo Road, he wasn't exactly sold.

"My initial reaction wasn't all that positive, but as I've thought more about it, I think it'll help traffic flow. You know, it's not too bad getting out of this neighborhood I live in, but there's always traffic, especially around the rush hour. So, I think it will help just traffic flow in general," Coslett said.

Owasso Public Works Director Roger Stevens says the city's growth and increased traffic created a need for something different. He says the plan is to widen 96th Street between Mingo and Garnett to three lanes and turn the intersection into the city's first roundabout.

"We had a consultant do an analysis at that intersection. I know there's been some questions, you know, why isn't it a standardized intersection with traffic signals? Actually, the study came out to show the roundabout was the best option," Stevens said.

Stevens says the city's traffic engineers considered things like traffic capacity, turning movements and safety. But for Coslett, safety is where some of his uncertainty comes in.

"I don't think a lot of people know how to drive in roundabouts. So that's a concern. It's gonna take a little bit of time, I think, for people to get used to it," Coslett said.

Stevens says the project goes beyond the roundabout. He says the city plans to add a center turn lane, sidewalks and improvements near Bailey Elementary to make it safer for students and families getting around.

He also says construction is expected to begin in spring of 2028, and the total project is expected to cost $11 million.

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