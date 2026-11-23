SAPULPA, Okla. — Just weeks after celebrating the Mother Road's centennial, the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum will open its 5,000-square-feet expansion for exhibits and events for the first time.

According to Robert Holmes, who founded the museum with his wife Lina in 2015, the new space also expands the museum's collection from 42 of the most unique vehicles to more than 70.

“We didn’t have room to do exhibits before. So this is going to be a ‘Fifties and Fins’ exhibit for cars of the 50s," Holmes told 2 News on Nov. 22. "And then we’re going to have also a lot of posters and things from the 50s to go with it.”

A future exhibit will be Art Deco-themed, Holmes said.

The expansion was made possible by Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission pinning it for $1.08 from its Route 66 Revitalization Grant Program, plus an extra $600k raised by the museum and its board of directors.

As the facility has almost doubled in size, so too has the amount of visitors.

“Attendance has been double what it had usually been,” Holmes added. “It just seems to keep growing and the interest keeps booming.”