CLAREMORE, Okla. — Small businesses across Green Country can be hard to find, but one Claremore couple is trying to change that through an app.

From cookies to cupcakes to homemade oatmeal cream pies, plenty is being made in Claremore. But for small home-based businesses, getting people to find them can be the hard part.

"A lot of people shouting into that traditional social media void, 'Who's open today? Who does the Oreo cookies? Who does cake pops?'... as well as the bakers themselves kind of shouting into the same void, fighting for everyone's attention. Come check out mine, come check out mine," Britni Henning said.

It's a problem Henning and her husband, Tanner, noticed in their own community. So they decided to put those businesses on the map, literally.

They created Cartily. The app shows users nearby home bakers, farm stands and other makers, allowing them to filter what they're looking for and see where to find it. Henning says it's already grown to more than 450 shops across the country.

Kacee Wilson has been baking for 10 years. She says since joining the app, she's noticed more customers and more sales.

"Business exposure has been crazy. Not only from the community, I've had a lot of customers from the community, but from surrounding communities. I'm selling out really quickly. You know, most days I have to completely start over again just because the cart's empty," Wilson said.

And she's not the only one.

Andrea Judd is born and raised in Claremore. Now, people are traveling to her home-based cart for the same oatmeal cream pies she once had trouble finding herself.

"It's amazing whenever I get messages that people drove 15, 20, 30 minutes to come see me... and then take the time to message me and tell me, 'That was the best oatmeal cream pie I've ever had,'" Judd said.

"Because I went around to these carts to try and find oatmeal cream pies and I never could find one," Judd said.

Now, what started as a way to help neighbors find neighbors is helping small businesses in Claremore reach customers well beyond their own backyards.

Click here for ways to learn more about Cartily.

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