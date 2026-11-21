TULSA, Okla — The community continues to show their support while mourning Webster High School student Aleena King, the teen killed earlier this month in a crash on Turner Turnpike.

Local News Webster High School community mourns student killed in Turner Turnpike crash Isabel Flores

On Friday, students, staff and family members gathered at Webster High School to make lei in her honor.

Aleena was very proud of her Polynesian CHamoru heritage and making lei for others is a common practice to show respect, care and love.

Family spokesperson Cassidy Naninoa Lunnen says Aleena was a force who wasn’t afraid to be herself, which is partly why she believes Aleena made an impression on so many people.

“She was a lover, she was so giving," she said. "If you ever met anyone who was more comfortable in their own skin than her, it would blow my mind because she was the goofiest of the goofiest. And what made Aleena so amazing was that she could walk into a room and disarm you. She could by just being her true self.”

Lunnen said Aleena would have loved to see everyone making lei to honor her culture and heritage.

"It's giving away a piece of yourself out of respect for the other person," said Lunnen. "We celebrate and honor each other with lei, making lei. The point of making lei is to put your intention, your love, your manna into it."

Aleena's celebration of life will be held Saturday at Cain's Ballroom, with doors opening at 1 p.m. Lunnen said the more people who can attend, the better.

“Even if anyone didn't know Aleena, I think the family would feel so supported just to have a community with them," she said.

She also encourages everyone to bring a lei if possible.