Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Elderly woman tied up, robbed in Osage County home invasion; investigators search for person of interest

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has named 59-year-old Mark Allen Choney as a person of interest and is asking the public for help locating him.
Elderly woman tied up, robbed in Osage County home invasion
Posted
Add 2 News Oklahoma as a Google Preferred Source

WEBB CITY, Okla. — An elderly woman was assaulted and robbed inside her home near Webb City, west of Shidler, on Sunday morning, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

The woman called 911 around 9:15 a.m. after the attack. She told deputies a tall, bald white man forced his way into her home, assaulted her and tied her up before demanding cash. Investigators say the man took a large amount of money the woman had saved before fleeing south toward State Highway 11.

The investigation led deputies, with assistance from Ponca City Police, to a vehicle of interest in Ponca City. Investigators also executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on North 14th Street.

The sheriff's office has named 59-year-old Mark Allen Choney as a person of interest. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Choney's whereabouts or the robbery to come forward.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

About Us

Download the 2 News Oklahoma App