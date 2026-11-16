Elderly woman tied up, robbed in Osage County home invasion; investigators search for person of interest

WEBB CITY, Okla. — An elderly woman was assaulted and robbed inside her home near Webb City, west of Shidler, on Sunday morning, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

The woman called 911 around 9:15 a.m. after the attack. She told deputies a tall, bald white man forced his way into her home, assaulted her and tied her up before demanding cash. Investigators say the man took a large amount of money the woman had saved before fleeing south toward State Highway 11.

The investigation led deputies, with assistance from Ponca City Police, to a vehicle of interest in Ponca City. Investigators also executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on North 14th Street.

The sheriff's office has named 59-year-old Mark Allen Choney as a person of interest. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Choney's whereabouts or the robbery to come forward.

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