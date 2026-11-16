Sunshine and Seasonal Temps to Start the Week

TULSA, OKLA — Patchy fog will be possible early Monday morning, especially for those area that received measurable rainfall. Any fog that develops should quickly dissipate after sunrise, giving way to plenty of sunshine.

Monday will be a pleasant fall day with highs near 60 degrees and light south winds.

Sunshine continues Tuesday, with highs climbing into the lower 60s. By Wednesday, temperatures will reach the mid-60s to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

South winds will become stronger Tuesday and Wednesday, with occasional gusts exceeding 25 mph possible. The combination of gusty winds and dry conditions could lead to some elevated fire weather concerns, so be mindful of outdoor burning.

Clouds will gradually increase Thursday as our next weather system begins to approach. A few showers cannot be ruled out, but most of the area should remain dry. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

By Friday, temperatures will climb into the low 70s ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers will be possible, with rain and thunderstorm chances increasing Saturday as the front moves across the region.

Saturday looks to be our best chance for widespread rainfall, with showers and thunderstorms possible ahead of and along the cold front. The timing of the front is still somewhat uncertain.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move back into the region. Sunday will bring a return to more seasonable November temperatures, with highs in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies.

For now, enjoy several days of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures before our next opportunity for much-needed rain arrives this weekend.