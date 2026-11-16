Reba McEntire, Vince Gill among Oklahoma stars nominated for 2027 Grammy Awards

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma will have some homegrown talent to root for when the Grammy Awards are handed out in February.

Oklahoma natives Reba McEntire and Vince Gill are among the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards. McEntire is from McAlester, while Gill is from Norman.

McEntire is part of an all-star collaboration nominated for best country duo/group performance. She joins Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus and Queen Latifah on a recording of Parton's “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Chris Pizzello/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello Reba McEntire performs "Appalachian Memories" in tribute to Dolly Parton during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Gill, meanwhile, is nominated for best traditional country album for “50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline.”

He faces Charley Crockett, Cody Johnson, Willie Nelson and Charlie Worsham in the category. The traditional country album field is made up entirely of male artists this year.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Vince Gill performs at Team MCA at the Ryman during Country Radio Seminar on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Oklahoma connections are part of a Grammy field with a particularly strong showing for women in country music.

All five nominees for best contemporary country album are women: Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves.

Langley is also among this year's overall Grammy leaders, receiving seven nominations, including album, record and song of the year as well as best new artist.

British singer-songwriter Raye leads all artists with 11 nominations. Rosalía received nine, while Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers received seven apiece.

The Recording Academy says this year's Grammys span 100 categories and recognize artists, songwriters, producers, engineers and other music creators.

The 69th Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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