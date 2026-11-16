OWASSO, Okla. — A lockout at an Owasso school has been lifted after police say a stray bullet hit a nearby home Monday afternoon.

According to Owasso Police, a call of a reported shooting came in from a home near Smith Elementary around noon.

A woman at the home reported that she believed someone was shooting at her window. A single bullet was later found to have hit the home.

Police say that the area is now secured and their is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.