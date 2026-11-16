NOWATA, Okla. — Nowata, Okla. — Nowata County commissioners postponed consideration Monday on a moratorium on data centers after the person who requested the agenda item did not attend the meeting.

The board secretary told commissioners the requester "had something come up" and asked to reschedule the item for November 30.

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The delay left at least one resident, TJ Owens, without answers to his questions about how data centers could affect the community.

"The three big things are they use a lot of power, they use a lot of water and they make a lot of noise," Owens said.

His biggest concern involves the potential ripple effect on utility costs for residents of Nowata County and those adjacent to its borders.

"If they build a data center in Rogers County or in Craig County or in Washington County, it's all going to be on PSO, which is what we use. Our bills are going to go up regardless," Owens said.

Commissioner Brandon Wesson said he had not received any information about data centers coming to the area.

"I haven't heard anything new coming in or anything like that," Wesson said.

Commissioner Troy Friddle offered what he called his personal opinion, framing the issue in terms of the county's long-term economic survival. According to the U.S. Census, Nowata County's population has dropped from about 10,500 in 2010 to around 9,500 today. Friddle said the county needs to attract industry to keep and grow its population.

"We have to have industry in our county. We don't right now," Friddle said.

Friddle warned that blocking development could accelerate population loss.

"If we keep all the industry out, what are we going to do for jobs? What are our kids going to do for jobs? They're going to move somewhere that that industry went to, and you'll see your grandkids raised around that industry but not at home," Friddle said.

Commissioners are scheduled to take up the data center moratorium again on November 30.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.