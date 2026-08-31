CLAREMORE, Okla. — City of Claremore and the Tulsa-based Beale Infrastructure announced major financial deals for a planned data center complex on the north side of town, pending permitting.

Beale Infrastructure is also behind other data centers projects in Green Country, as 2 News has extensively reported.

WATCH: $100 MILLION to a school district: the financial deals for Claremore data center:

$100 MILLION to a school district: the financial deals for Claremore data center

In finalizing first phase location near Cieda Drive and Lowry Road, the company said it will contribute $180 million in PILOT payments, or payment in lieu of taxes, over 25 years.

The bulk of that is $100 million to Sequoyah Public Schools.

Because the industrial property sits on a border with Oologah-Talala Public Schools, that district would get $26 million as part of the reported deal.

Oologah-Talala superintendent Dr. David Wilkins sent a statement to 2 News on Aug. 30 explaining the district's process in accepting the financial deal:

"I recognize that data centers have been a very controversial topic in our community and across the region over the past several months, with strong feelings on both sides. Throughout that discussion, our school board and I have tried to remain focused on our role as a school district and to remain as neutral as possible on the broader issue.



Our primary focus is on our students, teachers, and support staff. If the project moves forward as currently planned, the PILOT payments associated with the project have the potential to provide significant additional revenue for our district. Phase 1 of the project is not located within our district boundaries, so we would not expect to see a financial benefit from that phase. However, if Phases 2 and 3 ultimately come to fruition, the potential increase to our annual operating revenue could be substantial.



We are encouraged by the possibility of having additional resources to invest in our students and provide opportunities that we may not otherwise be able to offer. Our school board and I have already begun discussing how we would responsibly and strategically use those funds if and when they become available. Ultimately, our goal would be to be good stewards of any additional revenue and ensure that it directly supports the educational needs and opportunities of our students." Dr. David Wilkins, Superintendent of Oologah-Talala Public Schools

PILOT payments also reportedly include:



$22 million for northeast tech center

$20 million for Rogers County

$3 million for Rogers County Health Board

$1 million for Oologah-Talala EMS

$470K for Rogers County Fair board.

Beale claims it will also pay more than $400 million combined over 30 years in sales tax revenue and GRDA electricity payments.



Beale's release on Aug. 28 said another $2.5 million will be paid out by the end of the year to the City of Claremore's Community Betterment Fund, with another $2.5 million paid by the end of 2027.

The project now heads into "permitting and regulatory review" by the city. Once that's done, a clearer construction timeline is expected.

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