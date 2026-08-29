BROKEN ARROW, Okla — The India Association of Greater Tulsa hosted its annual India Fest that has officially taken place for two decades.

Nima Basavaraju and Rex Trivedi helped organize everything in hopes of making lasting connections while also educating others about Indian culture.

WATCH: GROWING AND EVOLVING: India Fest celebrates two decades in Tulsa:

GROWING AND EVOLVING: India Fest celebrates two decades in Tulsa

Trivedi said the festival has grown over the 20 years it’s been hosted.

“Last year we had about 3000 people basically land here at this event," he said. "We’re here in the middle of the show, and we have already surpassed that number, so we are expecting close to about 4500 to 5,000 people today.”

This year, more non-profits, vendors and food stations were also present at the festival, adding to the celebration.

“Variety of tastes, spices, teas, or types of food, and also the cultural program that we have seen earlier," said Basavaraju. "The dances, the music, the fashion shows, all the clothing.”

Both Basavaraju and Trivedi were excited to see so many people embracing their culture and learning more about different areas of India.

“Our culture is so rich and diverse." said Basavaraju.

“You can visit different parts of India without a passport," said Trivedi. "You can do it here."

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