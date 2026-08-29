Man charged with murder in Sand Springs warehouse blast may be trying to avoid arrest, DA says

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a man charged with murder in connection with a deadly explosion in Sand Springs that killed two people and damaged dozens of businesses.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ryan Bassham, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in the commission of a crime.

The explosion happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Morrow-Gill Complex on Lincoln Avenue. Investigators say it occurred during a THC extraction process. One person was confirmed dead at the scene; a second person later died at the hospital.

The blast damaged at least 25 nearby businesses. Debris flew as far as Planet Fitness near Main Street, and first responders said the explosion was powerful enough to be felt 30 miles away.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said investigators believe Bassham may be trying to evade law enforcement.

"We have reason to believe he may be attempting to avoid arrest. If anyone has knowledge as to his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement."

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The Tulsa World reports the state fire marshal had recently ordered the company to cease operations due to inspection issues.

Sand Springs and Tulsa fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the ATF, and the State Fire Marshal's office.

Business owners in the complex expressed concern about their equipment and livelihoods in the aftermath of the explosion. Josh Cordell of Americore Lawn Care described the moment he learned about the blast.

"The one night I slept through the night, I had 40 missed calls from my buddy and I instantly woke up literally just shaking because that's my life in there," Cordell said. "It's definitely scary because you could have been there when it happened."

A woman who lives near the scene described what she witnessed.

"I was scared to death, I didn't know what had happened," she said. "The whole roof is blown off on half of that building. It looks like somebody peeled a banana."

Anyone with information on Bassham's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

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