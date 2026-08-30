Sara Polston fights Oklahoma law that could return her to prison after DUI crash

NORMAN, Okla. — Sara Polston, the Norman, Oklahoma woman who served 73 days of an 8-year prison sentence for a DUI crash that severely injured a woman, is asking a court to block a new law from applying to her case.

Polston filed an injunction against the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, arguing that reincarceration under Senate Bill 137 would be unconstitutional.

The bill, signed into law after her release, makes cases like hers ineligible for the state's electronic monitoring program and is designed to be retroactive — meaning Polston could be sent back to prison.

On February 7, 2023, Polston was speeding in a residential area in Norman when she traveled through an intersection and collided with 20-year-old Micaela Borrego. Court documents show Polston's blood alcohol level was 0.158 at the time of the crash. First responders found an empty bottle of tequila inside her car.

Watch: Dashcam video recorded after Sara Polston crash

Sara Polston DUI Crash Dashcam

Polston entered a blind plea and received a 15-year split sentence — 8 years in prison followed by 7 years on probation.

She was released after 73 days as part of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' Electronic Monitoring Program.

A report published in May revealed that Polston's husband, Rod, tried to use his friendship with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to secure his wife's early release.

A grand jury reviewed the matter.

Tevin Hillis, Stitt's press secretary, issued a statement addressing the findings.

"The grand jury's report stated there is no criminal wrongdoing from the Governor, his office, or the Department of Corrections. The law has been followed by the State throughout the inmate's time in custody. In addition, Governor Stitt supported the Legislature's work this session to modernize the law and deny home arrest to those convicted of a DUI with bodily harm," Hillis said.

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