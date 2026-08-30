CATOOSA, Okla. — 2 News learned more about the couple killed in a shooting at a Tulsa tow company as their community rallies around their 12-year-old daughter.

Staff at Catoosa First Church identified the couple as Mike and Mary Moore. The church said the two were beloved members of its community and were known for helping and serving others.

WATCH: Community rallies around 12-year-old daughter of couple killed in Tulsa tow company shooting:

Community rallies around 12-year-old daughter of couple killed in Tulsa tow company shooting

Earlier this year, the church says Mike and Mary finalized the adoption of their 12-year-old daughter.

Now, Catoosa First Church has organized a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and provide ongoing support for the couple’s daughter following the loss of her parents.

The fundraiser comes one day after Tulsa police responded to a shooting at Mike’s Towing on North Garnett Road.

Police said a dispute over a towed vehicle turned physical. Investigators said Darius Jones shot the business owner and his wife. Police said the owner returned fire, hitting Jones in the arm.

The couple died from their injuries. Jones was later arrested on two counts of murder. Staff at Catoosa First Church shared the following statement on behalf of the Moore family:

“Our family is deeply grateful for the tremendous care, prayers, love and support we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We are thankful to our community, first responders, law enforcement, friends, and all those who have reached out to us as we grieve this devastating loss. We kindly ask the media and public to respect our privacy and to give us the space we need to mourn together. We appreciate your continued prayers and understanding.”

Click here for the GoFundMe.

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