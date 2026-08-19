OWASSO, Okla. — A new Google and Beale data center project planned near Owasso could bring jobs, STEM opportunities and long-term benefits for Owasso Public Schools.

On August 19, the Tulsa Regional Chamber released a statement about a new Google and Beale data center named Project Clydesdale.

WATCH: Owasso Public Schools anticipates long-term benefits from data center project

Owasso Public Schools anticipates long-term benefits from data center project

Tulsa Regional Chamber Statement:

Tulsa Regional Chamber

Tulsa Regional Chamber

Tulsa Regional Chamber

Tulsa Regional Chamber

Tulsa Regional Chamber

2 News reached out Owasso Public Schools to learn more about the potential benefits that the school district could see.

Owasso Public Schools Statement:

Owasso Public Schools

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