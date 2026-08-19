OWASSO, Okla. — A new Google and Beale data center project planned near Owasso could bring jobs, STEM opportunities and long-term benefits for Owasso Public Schools.
On August 19, the Tulsa Regional Chamber released a statement about a new Google and Beale data center named Project Clydesdale.
WATCH: Owasso Public Schools anticipates long-term benefits from data center project
Owasso Public Schools anticipates long-term benefits from data center project
Tulsa Regional Chamber Statement:
2 News reached out Owasso Public Schools to learn more about the potential benefits that the school district could see.
Owasso Public Schools Statement:
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube