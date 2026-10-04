Haskell volunteer fire department 'excited' to receive $10K from federal funding

HASKELL, Okla. — Volunteer fire departments across Oklahoma are getting a boost from federal funding, including the Haskell Fire Department, which is expected to receive about $10,000.

Haskell Fire Chief Caleb Brewer said the money will help his volunteer department purchase new gear and pumps.

“It was a pleasant surprise for sure,” Brewer said.

Leaders with the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association said FEMA awarded the organization more than $1.7 million in federal funding. The money will support firefighter training and a statewide effort to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters.

OSFA leaders said limited state funding is available specifically for volunteer firefighter training. Smaller and rural departments can also face challenges including travel costs, limited local budgets and the time volunteers must take away from work and family to complete training.

OSFA Deputy Director Sheri Nickel said the funding is focused on making sure firefighters have access to quality training.

“They deserve quality training that helps them do the job safely and return home to their families. This funding is about firefighter safety,” Nickel said.

The funding will also support recruitment and retention efforts by helping local departments promote volunteer opportunities and provide resources aimed at keeping firefighters in their communities.

Brewer said the Haskell department is looking forward to putting its share of the funding to use.

“We want to thank the lawmakers for getting this done for us, and I hope this isn’t the end of it. We’re excited to use this funding for the future of our department,” Brewer said.