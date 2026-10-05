Sunny, Dry Weather to Start the Week

TULSA, OKLA — Monday will bring sunny skies and comfortable fall weather, with highs around 80 degrees and a light northeast breeze.

Plan on another chilly evening, with temperatures dropping into the 50s. A few locations in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas could briefly fall into the upper 40s.

A warming trend begins tomorrow as high pressure moves east and winds turn more southerly. Sunshine will continue, with highs in the lower 80s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Thursday and Friday will remain warm, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s and morning lows warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A weakening cold front may approach from the north during the middle of the week, but current forecasts keep it mainly north of the area, meaning little to no impact is expected locally.

The biggest takeaway for the extended forecast is dry weather. Rain is not expected through most of the forecast period, and rain chances remain at 10% or lower for now.

There is some uncertainty heading into next weekend as an area of low pressure could develop over Texas and drift northeast. That could bring a small chance for rain, but confidence remains low. For now, the forecast stays mostly sunny and dry.

Looking farther ahead, a stronger storm system and cold front could bring higher rain chances and colder temperatures early to mid next week, but forecast confidence is low this far out.