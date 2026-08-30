TULSA, Okla — All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa decided to host a special service in honor of Dolly Parton's passing.

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“Dolly Parton is the best of what Christianity is," said Reverend Marlin Lavanhar. "She's the best of what humanity is, and she's also the best of what America is.”

Reverend Marlin Lavanhar said he wants to remind everyone to lead their lives with humility and grace, a lesson we can all learn from Dolly.

WATCH: All Souls Unitarian Church hosts service in honor of Dolly Parton:

All Souls Unitarian Church hosts service in honor of Dolly Parton

He said it's part of the reason Dolly has fans all over the globe.

“Dolly used her life, her talents, her privilege, her money, everything she had to make the world a better place," he said. "And now it's on us to continue that. We're going to talk about Dolly's America. What would America look like if we all lived our lives like Dolly Parton, being generous, giving back, loving one another, not judging?”

He continued on to say the church was expecting a big turnout, since this is a unique service not usually offered.

“We'll probably have at least 400 people in the church, or 450 people in the church, and another 1000 or more online," he said.

The church was packed, with guests crowded in the pews, hoping to partake in any way they could.

They had the opportunity to participate in music, prayer and neighborly greetings.

“I know Dolly often said that her job was to to love and not to judge, and I think I try to do the same in my life," said Reverend Lavanhar. "I think all of us could work on doing that better.”

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