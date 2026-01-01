YEAR IN REVIEW: Tulsa city council's 2025

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s nine councilors took countless actions to keep the city running in 2025, meeting dozens of times and casting hundreds of votes.

2 News looks back on, perhaps, the council’s three biggest actions of 2025.

Regarding public safety, the downtown curfew took center stage. The council approved a temporary curfew, a kind of test run for minors downtown. In October, the council approved a one-year extension of the curfew, despite objections from Tulsan Evan Taylor.

“They’re gonna go hide and have little parties in abandoned apartments, under underpasses,” Taylor said, of teens prevented from going downtown.

On weekends, kids can’t be downtown from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Exceptions are made for jobs or sanctioned events, such as concerts and sporting events.

Just a couple of weeks after the curfew extension, a vote to stop … a vote. Mayor Monroe Nichols proposed a sales-tax increase by election. The council, by and large, acknowledged the need for money, but was not comfortable with approving an election just yet.

“I don’t deny the fact that we do need more in animal welfare, courts, parks, more employee retention. I think that that’s essential,” Councilor Phil Lakin said in a meeting with the mayor.

The sales tax increase could be something for Nichols’ future. Among those goals for the future, is a work in progress; affordable housing.

The council capped off the year by approving $14 million in affordable housing funds. It’s part of a $75 million dollar, yearslong effort.

Gene Bulmash, the mayor’s housing advisor, says there is more to be had.

“We know the city needs more than $75 million dollars if we’re gonna hit our goals of 13,000 housing units that are needed,” Bulmash said after the Dec. 3 council meeting.

Mayor Nichols recapped the year, from his perspective, at the State of the City in November. He has one year in office under his belt. Year two is just on the horizon.

“I’m pleased with the progress. I’m not content. And so that’s what I hope people felt tonight, like, we can accomplish those things, certainly it takes us making a few different decisions here and there, but what I hope people felt was empowered,” Nichols said to the media after his address.

The city council will meet in 2026, for the first time, on Jan. 14.

