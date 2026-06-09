Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
28  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

What will you need to vote on Election Day in Oklahoma?

DECISION 2020: Oklahoma November election information,deadlines
Scott Olson
<p>Stickers are made available to voters who cast a ballot in the midterm elections at the Polk County Election Office on October 8, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today was the first day of early voting in the state. </p>
DECISION 2020: Oklahoma November election information,deadlines
Posted
and last updated

Oklahoma's primary election is scheduled for June 16.

What will you need to cast your ballot next week? In the State of Oklahoma, there are three different ways to prove your identity.

You can use a driver's license, tribal card, passport, or military ID as proof of identity. It just has to have the following information:

  • The name of the person registered to vote
  • A photograph of the person to whom it was issued
  • An expiration date that is after the date of the election

The name on your preferred ID must match the name on the voter registry. You can also use the free voter identification card you received from the County Election Board when you registered to vote.

What happens if you can't find your identification on election day? You can vote with a provisional ballot and sign an affidavit. Provisional ballots are not put through the voting machine and are only counted once County Election Board officials can prove your identity and voting registration.

If you don't know where your polling location is, you can log onto the OK Voter Registration portal to find the address. You can also find a sample ballot and other information connected to your voter registration.

Follow this link to see which politicians are running for office.

Follow this link to learn more about State Question 832, which would raise the minimum wage in our state.

YES OR NO: Understanding the measure aimed at raising Oklahoma's minimum wage

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US