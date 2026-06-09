What will you need to vote on Election Day in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma's primary election is scheduled for June 16.

What will you need to cast your ballot next week? In the State of Oklahoma, there are three different ways to prove your identity.

You can use a driver's license, tribal card, passport, or military ID as proof of identity. It just has to have the following information:



The name of the person registered to vote

A photograph of the person to whom it was issued

An expiration date that is after the date of the election

The name on your preferred ID must match the name on the voter registry. You can also use the free voter identification card you received from the County Election Board when you registered to vote.

What happens if you can't find your identification on election day? You can vote with a provisional ballot and sign an affidavit. Provisional ballots are not put through the voting machine and are only counted once County Election Board officials can prove your identity and voting registration.

If you don't know where your polling location is, you can log onto the OK Voter Registration portal to find the address. You can also find a sample ballot and other information connected to your voter registration.

Follow this link to see which politicians are running for office.

Follow this link to learn more about State Question 832, which would raise the minimum wage in our state.

YES OR NO: Understanding the measure aimed at raising Oklahoma's minimum wage

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