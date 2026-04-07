TULSA, Okla. — Voters across Green Country head to the polls today for several crucial bond elections that could shape the future of education and infrastructure in local communities.

Thousands will head to the polls to vote yes or no on school bonds across Green Country. Leading the way is the biggest school district in Oklahoma, Tulsa Public Schools.

TPS has a more than half a billion dollar bond package that will go to Tulsa voters starting this morning.

2 News spoke with a couple of Tulsa Public Schools parents on Monday who shared their thoughts about the monumental bond package that could impact their children. Parents said they love how everything with this bond was laid out for them to see.

"I think all TPS parents can agree that our students really need, um, the ability to have the resources that are required for the good opportunities, um, to become successful adults. And so I will definitely be voting yes on this bond package because I think it can really greatly impact a lot of our, um, elementary students," Marielle Battin said.

Some opponents, including former City Councilor Jayme Fowler, told 2 News they believe change is needed before approving this package.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson will be at Metropolitan Baptist Church later this morning to cast her vote for her district.

Another huge city bond going to voters today is the Broken Arrow GO bond. It is worth $415 million and will focus on citywide infrastructure improvements, public facilities and safety. There are eight propositions headed to the voters this morning, including upgrades to current sports facilities.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters can check their polling location using the Oklahoma Voter Portal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

