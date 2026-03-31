GO BOND: Broken Arrow voters to decide on a $415 million bond April 7

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow neighbors are about to decide on a $415 million "Go Bond" proposal that would fund several city projects and potentially raise the sales tax by half a cent.

Broken Arrow is the fourth-largest city in the state, and city leaders say they must keep up with the growth.

"People are coming to our city in droves, and it can be a little overwhelming as far as infrastructure needs," Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee said.

Propositions 1 through 7 would keep the sales tax the same.

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Propositions 1-7

Proposition 1 is the largest piece of the package at $205 million, covering roads, intersections, sidewalks, and trails.

Proposition 2 allocates $56 million for public safety, including upgrades for police, fire, and outdoor warning sirens.

Proposition 3 would direct $74 million toward a new community center at Elam Park, along with playground equipment upgrades and new pickleball courts.

Proposition 4 sets aside $65 million to improve public facilities, including the Rose District Plaza, the Senior Center, and the Veterans Center.

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Propositions 5 and 6 combine for $11 million to address flooding on both public and private property.

Proposition 7 dedicates $4 million to a new, larger South Broken Arrow Library.

Proposition 8 would fund upgrades to the Arrowhead Softball Complex and increase the sales tax by a temporary half-cent.

Tom Davis said he has seen signs about the bond but does not know many details.

"I've heard that it's happening. I'm not going to tell you I've heard that much more about it because they really, they need to advertise it more if they want people to vote on it, I think," Davis said.

Brent Watson said he has received mailers about the bond, but he feels they promote the bond rather than educate voters.

"And then they're spending a lot of money on literature and billboards that are supposed to be educational but basically are promotional," Watson said.

Watson opposes the tax increase.

"We don't need to raise sales tax every time the city thinks there's something else that needs to be done," Watson said.

Watson said higher rates could drive shoppers elsewhere.

"And those people from Coweta may stop coming to Broken Arrow to shop because it's not much lower there than it would be in Coweta. And now in Tulsa, in the Wagoner County side, our tax rate's going to be even a tick higher than that. It's too high," Watson said.

Other residents say the bond is an investment in the city's future.

"And I think we as a city need to stand behind a lot of this because, you know, if you want to have a better city, you have to spend the money for it," Steven Jones said.

Wimpee said the new sales tax rates would be 8.917% in Tulsa County and 10.1% in Wagoner County, with visitors footing much of the bill.

"It will be probably 50%, if not more, of the people coming into our city that their sales tax will, that they spend in our city, will help pay for this so that we can get it done faster," Wimpee said.

Early voting starts April 2, and Election Day is April 7.

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