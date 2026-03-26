TULSA, Okla. — Between 500 and 600 Broken Arrow senior citizens visit the Senior Center each day, according to executive director Annie Bast.

The center hosts a litany of activities, but they are split between two buildings.

WATCH: BA SENIORS: GO Bond project would put BA Senior Center under one roof

BA SENIORS: GO Bond project would put BA Senior Center under one roof

If Broken Arrow voters pass the upcoming GO Bond, all services would be moved under one roof.

“It would be very nice,” to get everything under one roof, Gay Ferrell said.

Ferrell maintains a membership at the center dating back to 2012.

“Being on one side of the road will make it a whole lot easier for us to maintain the community feel and have everyone together in one building,” Bast said.

DOWN THE ROAD >>> The bond covers expansion to the Broken Arrow History Museum

For example, if seniors want to play a game of pickleball, then take a walk on the treadmill, they would start in the old building on the west side of Main Street. After the pickleball game, they would need to walk across the street, to the new center, and all the way to the backside. The walk from door to door is more than 100 yards at least.

Renovations and expansions to the senior center are slated for $18 million. It is the largest project on proposition four of the bond package.

“We’re pretty busy … and we’re continuing to grow, so, it would be nice to have a little bit bigger building,” Bast said.

HONORING VETS >>> The bond covers two projects centered on BA military institutions

Membership for Broken Arrow senior citizens is $40 per year. Any other seniors are welcome too, but would have to pay $50 per year.

Any seniors looking to “enrich your life with friendships and activities, this is the place to come,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell’s friend, Barbara Underwood, had a parting suggestion for Broken Arrow’s leaders.

“We need more handicap spots, we only have four,” Underwood said.

The Broken Arrow GO Bond election is scheduled for April 7.

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