Tulsan's pack Guthrie Green for unforgettable morning with TODAY

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of dedicated fans transformed Guthrie Green into the loudest pre-dawn party in Tulsa history Friday morning, as the third hour of the Today Show visited Green Country.

Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and Al Roker got a taste of all the culture, food, and art Tulsa has to offer and showcased it on their national stage. Hundreds, if not thousands, from all across the state and beyond, poured onto the green hours before gates opened at 5 a.m.

Among the early arrivals was one fan who scored the 24th spot in line after arriving just after 3 am.

"The first people got here at 1:18," said Tammy. "I got here at 3:20, so it's just people are so excited about it and just kind to each other, and we're all excited to have the Today Show here in Tulsa."

Tammy told 2 News she spent her 50th birthday at the Today Show a few years back, but didn't get the chance to meet the current crew.

"I love the Today Show, and Al, Dylan, and Sheinelle are some of my favorites," she said. "When my husband heard it was going to be happening here, he registered me for a ticket because he knew I would want to be here."

The dedication paid off as attendees got the chance to meet and greet with all three of their TV heroes later in the morning.

For many in attendance, the event represented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet their television heroes.

“I’ve watched the Today Show every day for 27 years," said Regan Thompson. "It’s nostalgic, warm fuzzy feeling. My mom and I always watch it together, and I just love Al Roker, love Sheinelle, love Dylan, all of them, so I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

2 News captured the moment Thompson got to check meeting Al Roker off her bucket list.

The Today Show crew received a warm welcome in Oklahoma that showcased the state's famous hospitality.

Jennifer, a teacher from Jay, shared her appreciation for having the national spotlight on Green Country.

"We love the Today Show, they bring us so much joy, and I'm so glad that the Today Show gets to see the joy here from Oklahoma," she said.

The celebration reached its peak when Tulsa's own Grammy-nominated Hanson brothers took the stage to perform some of their biggest hits, including their chart-topping song "MMMBop." The performance had the entire crowd, including our 2 News crew, dancing and singing along.

The historic morning put on clear display what makes this city special, creating memories that attendees say will last forever.

