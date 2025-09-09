'3rd Hour of TODAY' coming to Tulsa in October

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is set for a big visit from the '3rd Hour of TODAY' on Oct. 10.
Al Roker, Dylan Dryer, and Sheinelle Jones will broadcast live at 8 a.m.
The co-hosts will explore all Tulsa has to offer, including cultural attractions, the art and food scene and more.
The show will also highlight Tulsa’s historic past as well as its up-and-coming businesses.
If you're interested in being in the audience for the show, click here.
The show is being sponsored by Visit Tulsa.
