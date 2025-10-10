Hanson perform in Tulsa to welcome Third Hour of Today

TULSA, Okla. — Pop-rock trio Hanson could be heard playing live in downtown Tulsa shortly after 5 a.m. on October 10. The band was performing a soundcheck as part of preparations for a visit from the "Third Hour" of the popular national morning show "Today."

2 NEWS has been following the Third Hour of Today's planned visit to Tulsa for a couple weeks.

Previous Coverage >>> '3rd Hour of TODAY' coming to Tulsa on Friday!

Guthrie Green was transformed on October 10 to welcome Al, Sheinelle, and Dylan, as well as the Today behind-the-scenes crew. Besides highlighting Tulsa's unique history and charm, the live visit from Today offered a chance for the trio behind the mega-hit "MMMbop" to perform live in their hometown.

This is literally our neighborhood," said Taylor Hanson when asked about his excitement playing in Tulsa as part of the festivities.

Zac, Taylor, and Isaaz joined 2 News anchor Christine Stanwood and meteorologists Emma Landeros and Anne Brown to discuss the third hour of Today's visit, the newfound attention on Tulsa, and the crowds gathered at Guthrie Green.

When asked about the attention the city was getting, Zac Hanson joked, "The only thing I'm worried about is too many people knowing Tulsa is great."

