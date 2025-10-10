Tulsa Mayor welcomes Third Hour of Today to Guthrie Green

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols joined the 2 NEWS morning crew to discuss the Third Hour of Today's visit to Tulsa.

2 NEWS has been looking forward to the Today Third Hour visit for weeks.

People from across Oklahoma and beyond gathered at Guthrie Green in the early morning hours of October 10.

During the 2 NEWS live broadcast, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols visited the set to talk to Christine, Emma, and Anne.

"What I'm most excited about is the whole country gets to see Tulsa today," said Mayor Nichols, talking about his excitement for the Today visit. "How cool is that to share our city and what is so special about us."

Schools from across Tulsa has students ready to perform for the Today team. As Mayor Nichols talked with 2 NEWS, he acknowledged seeing students from multiple schools, including Booker T. Washington and Union.

"We celebrate our kids, we celebrate our high schools, and we celebrate our people," said Mayor Nichols, talking about the turnout.

Mayor Nichols said he was excited to see such attention on Tulsa and hoped it would spur conversations about the city's history, its present state, and what lies ahead in its future.

