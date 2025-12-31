The year of hope: How millions of dollars are impacting Tulsa's housing crisis

TULSA, Okla. — 2025 was the year Tulsa leaders tried to turn the tide on homelessness.

Tulsa launched an unprecedented effort to combat homelessness in 2025, investing millions of dollars and helping hundreds of people transition off the streets into permanent housing.

The city began the year with staggering numbers.

More than 1,400 people are experiencing homelessness in Tulsa, according to the 2025 Point in Time Count, coupled with a shortage of approximately 13,000 housing units.

The 2025 Point in Time Count showed a 4% increase from 2024, indicating 60 more people were experiencing homelessness in Tulsa.

"We need to be building affordable housing tomorrow and we need to keep building it through the next several years," said Housing Forward's Tyler Parette.

Since Mayor Monroe Nichols was sworn in in December 2024, the city has made substantial progress on housing development. A city housing tracker shows 1,073 housing units were built in Tulsa over the past year.

Getting people into available housing became another crucial component of addressing the crisis.

As of November 30, A Way Home for Tulsa partners helped 949 people secure housing, an increase from 856 people assisted in 2024. The organization also supported nearly 20,000 Tulsans in accessing various services.

The most significant development came in November when the city allocated $10 million to launch the Safe Move Tulsa housing initiative.

"I think the success is being able to address an encampment in a holistic manner with a coordinated partnership, and that just didn't happen before," said Housing Solutions' Mark Smith.

During the first six weeks of the program, 55 people moved from homeless encampments into permanent homes, and three encampments were permanently closed.

In December, the City Council approved a $14 million investment for housing initiatives. This represents the first phase of a larger $75 million Improve Our Tulsa sales tax package dedicated to addressing housing needs.

The next Point in Time Count is scheduled to begin in January 2026, providing a crucial measure of whether these substantial investments are making a difference.

