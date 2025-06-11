'The challenge persists': Tulsa annual homelessness report shows 4% increase

TULSA, Okla. — The amount of people still unhoused in Tulsa County continues going in the wrong direction, but it is slowing.

The annual Tulsa City/County Point-in-Time results, or PIT, were released on June 10 with a press conference from Mayor Monroe Nichols, Housing Solutions Tulsa CEO Mark Smith, and Tulsa Day Center CEO Mack Haltom, among others.

The 2025 results and surveys, compiled with more than one hundred personnel from Housing Solutions, showed the following:

In 2024 there were 1,389 homeless people in the county. This year, counted on a cold Jan. 23, that number was 1,449, or 60 more people. This is an increase of 4% homelessness in the county.



Of the unhoused people spoken to that day, 75% said their homeless journey began in Tulsa.



25% were over age 55



53% identified as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color



39% reported recurring homelessness



Almost half were also unsheltered



28% reported mental health conditions contributed to their homelessness, up from 19% in 2024.



2,700 people in the county are on housing waitlists



-On the day of surveying, shelters were overfilled at 150% capacity



"The challenge persists and continues," Mayor Monroe Nichols said to local media after the announcement. "Our role is making sure that we invest ourselves in affordable housing, transitional housing, increasing our shelter capacity, and mitigating evictions. If we do our job, this coalition is going to help in all the other services necessary to help people out."

One of Mayor Nichols's key campaign promises in 2024 was to end homelessness in Tulsa by 2030. While Nichols has only been on the job for half a year, he now has to reckon with homelessness even higher than in 2024, though the latest numbers aren't a big surprise to some.

"Absolutely, I believe (the mayor's goal) is attainable," Haltom said.

Both Haltom and Smith told 2 News that not only is the 2030 goal still realistic, they said it will be imminent if enough leaders and Tulsans buy in and set a new precedent.

"We still need more shelter for people to access, and of course the need for more housing," Haltom added. "That's the number one thing on the survey with these people that we asked questions about, was the lack of affordable housing."



"Asking, 'Can we make zoning more inclusive? Can we give you the option, whether it's an apartment complex, a duplex (or) a single-family.' I think housing works (when) if someone needs it, then it's a good fit for Tulsa," Smith said.

"It's gonna take some time," Mayor Nichols said. It's not gonna be easy. But we're gonna get there."

The latest PIT numbers usually are announced each April, after the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development opens its portal. However, Housing Solutions said the Trump administration's federal cuts to HUD caused a delay of more than a month.

