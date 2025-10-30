Sand Springs farmers face double hit from SNAP benefit cuts

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Hiner family's livelihood depends on things like squash, chicken and pigs.

For three generations, Jasmin Hiner's family has been growing food at Birch Bottom Family Farms in the Cross Timbers of Sand Springs with a goal of nourishment for all.

"It feels really important to grow food to feed our community," Hiner said.

For the last three years, they've been serving up farm fresh favorites at the Tulsa Farmers Market. Last year they made the ultimate leap of faith, making the farm their only source of income.

While stressful at times, Hiner said it's been a very rewarding journey.

"Being able to actually hand that food to the people and know that it's feeding their family and know that it's feeding their family... Then they'll joke and say thanks for feeding our family and we get to say hey, thanks for feeding ours," said Hiner.

The 2024 season, Hiner said, was a lucrative and successful one. They couldn't imagine the struggles they'd face in 2025.

Between a record breaking wet spring making for a challenging harvest and now the possibility of SNAP benefits being paused, Hiner said it's been hurdle after hurdle.

"We do a lot of value added products to help make ends meet to account for lower crop yields or rainy markets, you know, shelf making shelf stable things, but those are something that's going to become kind of a luxury item for people because any funds they do have is going to be going towards buying food to feed their families.”

But the loss of SNAP could pack a double punch for the Hiner's.

"Were a family that utilizes SNAP ourselves, and I'm sure that there's lots of other farmers that do as well, so in addition to those funds being lost for us, it's our customers are losing that," she said..

While customers haven't voiced concerns about losing SNAP just yet, Hiner said there's definitely a visible difference at the market this year. Fewer SNAP tokens are coming through her booth, smaller crowds and tighter wallets.

"It's important to me to keep our products as affordable as possible so they're accessible to everyone," Hiner said.

Even though the Tulsa Farmers Market is stepping up with a community fund to supplement the loss, Hiner said she knows it won't be a fix all.

If they didn't have success at TFM, Hiner said her family would have to give up their dream farm and find a new way to stay afloat financially.

“The farmers market is filling a need, I mean, even the excess vegetables that growers have is going to the food bank," she said. "The livelihood of the farmers at the farmers market is very important. It has a huge impact to the community whether people really see it or not.”

As the holidays approach, Hiner asks for folks to shop small and spend their dollars locally.

