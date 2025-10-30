SNAP ON HOLD: How to help, get help around Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Many questions loom as nearly 700,000 Oklahomans will not get their SNAP benefits on Nov. 1 if the government remains closed.

2 News compiled ways to donate if you can, where to get help if you need it and a list of frequently asked questions.

Broken Arrow Neighbors

Shelf-stable, non-perishable foods can be dropped off at the Broken Arrow Public Safety Complex at 1101 N 6th Street.

Magic City Books

Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa is donating 10% of all sales to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Victory Church

Victory Church is collecting non-perishable items and money before Nov. 1 to giveaway once benefits stop.

To donate monetarily, text FOOD + the amount to 28950.

To drop off food, visit the Victory Tulsa Central Campus or either of the Tulsa Dream Center campuses Monday through Thursday.

If you need groceries, visit the Victory Tulsa Central Campus 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 2. You can also visit the Tulsa Dream Center Monday through Thursday.

Topeca Coffee

Topeca Coffee is collecting non-perishable goods and shelf stable food items to donate to local organizations and pantries.

Anyone who donates will receive 15% off any one drink per visit.

Food on the Move

Food on the Move is hosting drive-thru style food distribution events on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus at 3727 East Apache Street. The event will run as supplies last.

If you want to donate to the events, visit their website.

The organization will also hold a volunteer event on Nov. 5 to help prepare the food to be distributed.

Frequently Asked Questions

These questions and answer are pulled straight from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services website.

Q: I'm a SNAP recipient. If my benefit pays out on the 5th or the 10th of the month instead of the 1st, will the government shutdown affect my SNAP benefits?

A: If the federal government shutdown continues, SNAP benefits for all recipients will be suspended beginning November 1, 2025, regardless of the date your benefit pays out.

Q: Does the federal government shutdown affect Medicaid, WIC, or TANF benefits?

A: Based on the latest federal guidance, there is no indication that Medicaid or TANF benefit programs are currently affected. Those benefits should continue as normal until further notice. Oklahoma WIC is operating as usual. WIC participants will be provided updates as necessary.

Q: Will OKDHS offices remain open?

A: Yes, as of now, OKDHS offices will remain open through the month of October.

Q: Can I still apply for SNAP during the shutdown?

A: Yes, applications will continue to be processed through the month of October, pending further guidance from the federal government.

Q: What if I have eligibility, recertification, or other change paperwork due to OKDHS during the shutdown?

A: Submit all required forms and documents as usual through OKDHSLive.org. OKDHS will continue to process documents normally until further notice. Please continue to report changes through the change application at https://changerequest.dhs.ok.gov.

Q: Will my EBT card work during the shutdown?

A: According to the latest information from the federal government, EBT cards should continue to work.

Q: Will I be able to access unused benefits after November 1?

A: Yes, carryover balances from previous months will be accessible if the federal government shutdown continues into November.

Q: Will my SNAP benefits be retroactively paid when the federal government shutdown ends?

A: It is unclear whether any retroactive SNAP benefits will be paid when the federal government shutdown is over. OKDHS will continue to monitor the latest federal guidance and provide updates as they are available.

Q: What other food assistance is available?

A: You can find information about other food assistance programs by calling 211, visiting the 211 website, or visiting the OKDHS Be a Neighbor website.

Q: How can I receive updates? If I have additional questions, where should I look?

A: We recognize the significance of this issue and the impact it has on the families we serve. Unfortunately, federal guidance is limited at this point. Please know that OKDHS is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available. OKDHS will also post updates to this webpage. If you have questions about SNAP that are unrelated to the government shutdown, you can visit Program FAQs for additional information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

