OKPOP Foundation reaches $18 million fundraising goal

TULSA, Okla. — The OKPOP Foundation announced it the Oklahoma State Treasury approved the $18 million in submitted donations needed to secure matching state funding and begin exhibit build-out for the highly anticipated Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture.

Funding was raised through the museum's "Heart and Soul Campain," which united community leaders, corporations, and individuals with the ability to donate.

2 NEWS has been following efforts to raise $18 million and receive matching state funds for several years. The facility was completed in 2022, following the securing of funding in 2017.

Managing Director Abby Kurin said, "We're grateful to every donor and partner, as well as our OKPOP Foundation board and cabinet campaign members, who made this possible. Reaching this important milestone is beyond exciting, and it means we can finally bring OKPOP to life."

Now that funding has been approved, the OKPOP Foundation says the focus now shifts to completing interior construction and exhibit fabrication.

The OK POP Museum is located on Main Street in downtown Tulsa, across the street from Cain's Ballroom.

