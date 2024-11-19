OKPOP fundraising reaches half-way mark

TULSA, Okla. — The public hasn’t heard much about efforts to open OKPOP museum since July, when the Oklahoma Historical Society laid off several OKPOP staff members, like Joey Duffy.

“You don’t always get to sit under the shade of the trees you plant,” he told 2 News in July “While that is a tragedy, it is the goal of the museum to open and I hope more than anything it does.”

At the time, officials said downsizing was temporary, until the museum is fully funded. Now, city, state and museum officials announced OKPOP is halfway to its fundraising goal of $18 million.

“We are so dang close after talking about this for over a decade,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

However, the announcement comes with a warning.

“Tulsa is on the clock,” said Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell. “That is a message I am delivering on behalf of the state of Oklahoma.”

The legislature set aside $18 million to match the money raised. The museum has until November 2025. Pinnell said if that money is not raised, as it stands now, OKPOP gets none of the matching funds.

It’s a message he wants to deliver bluntly because he was a strong supporter of the museum since the beginning.

“I am so tired of states like Tennessee and Mississippi talking about musical heritage and history they have when, really, it’s right here in Oklahoma,” said Pinnell.



OKPOP is dubbed an attraction guaranteed to bolster tourism and showcase Oklahoma pop culture icons.

In 2015, Governor Mary Fallin approved providing $25 million in bonds to build the facility. Groundbreaking began in 2019.

Museum officials tell 2 News this last $36 million would be enough to finally open the doors.

