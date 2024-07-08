Staff at OKPOP 'temporarily reduced' in hopes of meeting funding goal

TULSA, Okla. — Staff at the OKPOP Museum were laid off on July 8 as the Oklahoma Historical Society works to match $18 million in funding from the state.

OKPOP Director Jake Krumweide said they decided to "temporarily reduce" staff until the museum build-out is fully funded.

2 News asked OHS how many people were laid off, and they declined to answer.

Krumweide said the "transitions will go into effect on August 30."

We reported in May 2023 when the state agreed to match $18 million in private fundraising.

Money Designated for OKPOP Museum

The funding was awarded in SB 1155 and gives the museum until November 2025 to complete the private fundraising.

"We are confident in our ability to reach this private funding goal but realize we need to focus all our efforts in this direction at this time," Krumweide said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

