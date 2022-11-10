OKPOP Foundation announces new chairperson, fundraising goals

TULSA, Okla. — The OKPOP Foundation announced it has named a new chairperson and new strategies on how it plans to complete exhibit installation.

The Foundation, which is made up of 14 members, elected D. Scott Petty as the new chairperson, who is taking over from outgoing board chairperson John Hickey.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Scott’s extensive background as a professional fundraiser to guide the foundation’s efforts,” says Jeff Moore, executive director of OKPOP Museum.

With two decades of fundraising experience, Petty is familiar with OKPOP and its mission. His involvement with the new museum stems back to when he was involved on the board of directors for Friends of Oklahoma Music and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

“Nonprofit work has always been in my DNA, but so is my love for music,” says Petty. “I became a fan of this project when my friend, the late Steve Ripley—former owner of The Church Studio and lead singer and founder of The Tractors—shared the vision with me about 10 years ago. So, it is humbling to be handed the reins during this critical time in our development.”

At this point in construction, the main fundraising objective is to raise $30 million, which is the estimated final amount needed to finish the OKPOP Museum. The OKPOP Foundation is also identifying other donors, grants, and resources to help fund the project.

The funds will help and provide the OKPOP Museum with financial support in its early years, as well as be used to construct, acquire, and maintain collections.

“Thirty million is an ambitious figure, but our foundation board has 100% participation financially, and this group of passionate professionals is committed to the vision of this project and what it will mean for Oklahoma tourism,” says Petty. “I am confident in our momentum, and am inspired by the OKPOP Museum team’s dedication, level of expertise, and leadership.”

OKPOP is currently in the final stages of exhibit designs.

OKPOP is in the final stages of exhibit design and looks forward to sharing updates and renderings. Beginning in early 2023, the OKPOP Foundation is set to start hosting events and programming to start on their goal of raising $30 million.

