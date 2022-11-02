OKPOP executive director gives status update in Tulsa City Council meeting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Councilors got an update on the status and funding for the OKPOP museum in a committee meeting on Wednesday.

Executive Director Jeff Moore joined the meeting at the request of one councilor to answer questions. WATCH MEETING HERE

Moore said the museum is developing in 2 phases.

Phase 1 is the "skin and bones" of OKPOP. It concluded last December with the completed building constructed. Moore said this phase was about $30 million.

Phase 2 is considered the "heart and soul" of OKPOP. It includes building the displays, exhibitions and programming—- creating the experience for visitors to the museum. Moore said Phase 2 is really a public/private partnership with funding coming from the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and community donations. He said so far that includes about $9.7 million in funds from the city/county and private donors with more pledged. He said they need about $35 million total for Phase 2.

City councilors asked specific questions about funding and a timeline for how long OKPOP can stay open now and when the museum could have the funds needed to complete exhibits and open. Moore said they are funded through 2023 to operate as they are now and are actively raising funds for the construction. His goal is to get it over a two year period.

Some city councilors asked specific questions about that funding because the $1 million pledged from the City of Tulsa is from ARPA funding and has a timeline of when it needs to be spent. There were also questions about how they are making revenue now and when there could be some public access to the exhibits and the building. Right now, the building is being rented as a private venue for events such as the recent opening of the Bob Dylan Center.

Moore also said he thinks there could be some additional state funding to complete the project based on positive conversations he's had with state leaders.

The Tulsa City Council is voting on a resolution regarding ARPA funding in the 5 p.m. council meeting, the $1 million for OKPOP is included in that resolution.

