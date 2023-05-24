State promises to match funding for OKPOP

TULSA, Okla. — A large, slick building in Downtown Tulsa is set to house the OKPOP Museum. That’s if they can raise $36 million. $18 million worth could soon come from the legislature.

The original bond issue, worth $25 million, put the walls up. But it didn’t pay for much to be inside the walls. Now, the Oklahoma Historical Society is fundraising that money.

Trait Thompson is the Executive Director for the Oklahoma Historical Society.

“We need to get the exhibits in place. We need to get all the interior finishes where they need to be," Thompson said, "We just needed some help from the legislature, and we’re thankful they listened to us.”

The museum is part of the Oklahoma Historical Society… which receives regular appropriations. A new proposal would match $18 million of private fundraising, finally pushing the project over the finish line. Their goal is to open in late 2024.

“That’s the hope. At this point it really depends on how quickly we can raise the money and get everything in place the way we need to," Thompson said, "I hope we can do it by the end of 2024. We wanna get it opened as quickly as we can.”

Renee McKenney is President of Tulsa Regional Tourism at the Tulsa Regional Chamber. She thinks the awareness around the museum is an advantage.

“I feel very confident with the amount of awareness that’s being built around it. I just, honestly, I don’t see it not getting to the finish line,” McKenney said.

Fundraising is unpredictable. They could have the $18 million in two days, or two years. Not to mention the clouds of inflation and supply chain issues. So 2 News asked Trait Thompson; are plans in place for that?

“We feel like our numbers are good on this, and we’re going to do everything possible to make the rest of the project fit in to the budget that we’re being given now,” Thompson said.

