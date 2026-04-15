STILLWATER, Okla. — A judge will soon issue a written decision after closing arguments wrapped up in a case where victims of Jesse Butler claim their rights were violated during court proceedings.

During closing arguments, the victims' attorney asked Judge Kulling to rule that their rights were violated and require new forms, like the ‘Lumpkin form’ that all victims would now have to fill out, agreeing that their rights were never violated.

WATCH: Judge to rule if victims' rights were violated during the court proceedings for offender Jesse Butler

DAY 3: Rape case victims were violated

And asking for an apology. The state disagrees, arguing they followed Oklahoma law and are not required to apologize under the Oklahoma Crime Victims’ Act.

Previous Coverage>>>A judge will issue a written decision after victims of Jesse Butler claimed their rights were violated during court proceedings, asking for an apology from the state.

Payne County Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent took the stand for most of the day, recalling months of meetings with victims and their families leading up to the plea. Vincent testified she discussed the case's strengths and weaknesses and believed charging Butler as a youthful offender, on the 10 counts of sexually related crimes, and securing a guilty plea was the best option.

Vincent said families were not happy and that. Initially, Butler's attorney said he would plead guilty to all charges as a youthful offender. That changed in August 2025, when attorney Derek Chance said Butler would plead no contest.

Chance took the stand before Vincent, recalling his conversations with Vincent that they spoke after she had discussed the deal with the families. Then, before closing arguments asking to go back on the stand to recall his timeline that he spoke with her before she spoke with the families.

Previous Coverage>>>'I did not feel safe' | Victim in Jesse Butler rape case says DA did not support her

Vincent said she informed the family on Friday before the hearing, and they should "go ahead and do it,” but also said if things changed, then she would let the family know before Monday.

One of the victims, their mother, their attorney, and advocate all took the stand and said it was their understanding that Vincent was still considering the plea deal, not accepting it.

When asked if she failed the victims by assuming they knew about the no-contest plea, Vincent responded.

"Apparently," Vincent said.

Judge Michael Kulling is now looking over the case and will release a written opinion later.

Butler will not have his charges or sentence changed, something that was agreed upon between the victims and the State.

Butler’s Youthful Offender compliance review and a protective order review will happen on April 24, 2025.

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