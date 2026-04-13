Victim in Jesse Butler rape case takes stand, says rights were violated

STILLWATER, Okla. — A victim in the Jesse Butler case is asking a Payne County court to enforce Marsy's Law in all criminal hearings to protect future victims from experiencing what she went through.

Marsy's Law is a constitutional amendment that gives crime victims specific legal rights, including the right to be informed, present, and heard throughout the court process.

The victim's mother filed a motion in December, arguing her daughter's rights were violated. Both the victim and her mother said meetings did take place with the Payne County District Attorney’s office, but they were told what was happening rather than being included in the discussion.

The victim who took the stand said she and another victim were told by Payne County District Attorney Laura Thomas and Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent that Butler was taking a "no plea" to 10 counts of rape just 15 minutes before his hearing.

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The victim testified she did not give a victim impact statement during Butler's sentencing.

"I wasn’t in the right headspace," the victim said.

Butler pleaded no contest to 10 rape-related charges in 2025, but received no jail time in part due to a plea deal.

The victim, on the stand for two hours, was asked how she felt during her discussions with the D.A.’s office.

“I did not feel safe,” the victim said.

She said she wants to “be heard,” and “make a change” for future victims.

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Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey said it is the district attorney's job to represent the victims, not the other way around.

"The victim’s outta have a say-so in their cases. They are the ones that have the most say so. The D.A.’s job is to represent those victims," Humphrey said. “It’s a slap in the face. It's a slap in the face to every victim. These people, I'm glad she's retiring and I hope we continue to go look into her office because I believe there are gonna be a lot of things that are illegal, corrupt. We've got a lot of evidence,” Humphrey said.

The state argued they have done just that. During cross-examination, the state argued there were several meetings to discuss the charges and a potential plea deal. Prosecutors said the victim and the victim’s mother were also notified when hearings were scheduled.

The victims have agreed not to modify Butler's sentencing if the motion is passed.

Butler was not in court, but his attorneys were present. The hearing will continue Tuesday, April 14, at 9 a.m. at the Payne County Courthouse.

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