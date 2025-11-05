'We're done': Oklahomans protest Jesse Butler plea deal

STILLWATER, Okla. — Nearly a hundred Oklahomans gathered in Stillwater, calling for accountability in the Jesse Butler case.

Butler, a Stillwater teen, pleaded no contest to 10 rape-related charges. Because of a deal between the defense and the prosecution, his 78 year prison term turned into no time served.

“I feel terrible for those young women," said Adelyn Smith. "Almost losing your life, having a video being recorded of you almost losing your life and your assaulter being able to just walk with no punishment, a slap on the wrist and 150 hours of community service. That’s just ridiculous.”

Smith is a survivor of abuse, too.

She made a point of being apart of the rally outside the Payne County Courthouse because this case hit close to home. While the attention the situation has garnered surprised her, the outcome didn't.

“The DA and the assistant DA have such a history of either not filing charges [for] survivors or just allowing the rapists to walk free," Smith said. "I know that because I filed my case here when I was 17 and she wouldn’t even file my charges. I see that it’s become a pattern and enough is enough. It’s time for us to come together and say something.”

The outcome in Butler's case left his community outraged, chanting things like 'No justice, no peace.'

“As a victim myself, I believe that women have the right to stand up for themselves and justice to be served," said Nancy Janai Irving. "None of these girls are getting the justice they deserve. They’ve been silenced and it’s not okay for him to walk around and not even be remorseful for what he’s done.”

Irving's sign read 'No contest, no consequence.'

She said the plea deal Butler received wasn't okay, and wasn't enough. It was important to her to be apart of the rally and use her voice for the women who can't.

“There’s not much that we can do besides come together as a community and pull behind these ladies and be able to support them," said Irving. "If they can’t do it and they’re going to be silenced, I will be more than happy to stand up for her and talk for her and support her in any way I can.”

2 News asked Smith what she wanted to come of their protest. She said if anything, she hoped they could get a new DA and other people in power to better protect survivors.

“We’ve had enough, like, we’re done," said Smith. "We’re done not saying anything. We’re done allowing rapists to walk free. We’re done seeing the people in charge allowing this to happen."

