STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police released the body camera footage of the arrest of Jesse Butler for multiple counts of rape-related charges.
2 News is bluring his face due to him being a minor at the time of his arrest.
WATCH: Stillwater police release video of Jesse Butler's arrest
Butler pleaded no-contest to 10 rape-related charges and one charge of violating a protective order. He was given a 78-year sentence that would've been around 10 years in prison if served concurrently.
However, a deal made between the prosecution and defense resulted in no jail time, but counseling instead. Butler's father is a former football director at Oklahoma State University, leaving some to believe his connections led to a lighter sentence.
2 News reported on his charges being downgraded to a Youthful Offender:
The case garnered national attention and the attention of Oklahoma lawmaker Justin JJ Humphrey.
Humphrey called for an official investigation into the sentence and spoke about the case on NewsNation:
In late October, Stillwater police issued a statement saying they were investigating calls made to Stillwater Public Schools about the case.
Local News
Stillwater police investigate 'concerning' calls to SPS over Jesse Butler case
A rally is planned at the Payne County Courthouse on Nov. 5 to protest Butler's sentence.
