Stillwater police release video of Jesse Butler's arrest

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police released the body camera footage of the arrest of Jesse Butler for multiple counts of rape-related charges.

2 News is bluring his face due to him being a minor at the time of his arrest.

Butler pleaded no-contest to 10 rape-related charges and one charge of violating a protective order. He was given a 78-year sentence that would've been around 10 years in prison if served concurrently.

However, a deal made between the prosecution and defense resulted in no jail time, but counseling instead. Butler's father is a former football director at Oklahoma State University, leaving some to believe his connections led to a lighter sentence.

The case garnered national attention and the attention of Oklahoma lawmaker Justin JJ Humphrey.

Humphrey called for an official investigation into the sentence and spoke about the case on NewsNation:

In late October, Stillwater police issued a statement saying they were investigating calls made to Stillwater Public Schools about the case.

A rally is planned at the Payne County Courthouse on Nov. 5 to protest Butler's sentence.

