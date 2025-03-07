Stillwater student facing 10 rape-related charges

*Content warning: The details of this story depict sexual abuse and may be difficult for some to read.*

STILLWATER, Okla. — A 17-year-old Stillwater High School student is facing 10 rape-related charges.

Jesse Butler was arrested amid an investigation into two previous relationships where it was alleged he sexually abused the victims.

The charges stem from five separate dates.

Both victims alleged Butler would often try to have sex with them against their will. They claimed he would force them to engage in sexual activities by overpowering them.

In one instance, Butler pinned a girl down and forcibly removed her clothing despite her saying no, according to court documents.

Butler then went to take the girl home but stopped before getting to her house and forced her to stay in the car for around two hours. He allegedly said she couldn't leave until he got what he wanted.

The girl told officers she was too scared of what he might do to try and leave the car. She eventually threatened to call her mom and he took her come, court documents read.

However, when they arrived at her house, he followed her inside and continued with the advances. He eventually left.

The court documents allege several similar incidents, some in which the victim was physically injured by the force used.

The second victim said Butler utilized threat, fear, intimidation, and physical force to make her perform sexual acts.

He's facing these charges:



First degree attempted rape First degree attempted rape Rape by instrumentation Rape by instrumentation Rape by instrumentation Sexual battery Forcible oral sodomy Domestic assault and battery by strangulation Domestic assault and battery by strangulation Domestic assault and battery

Butler was arrested and had a $25,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

In a hearing on March 6, Bulter pleaded not guilty. His next hearing will be May 12.

A special condition of the bond requires Butler to not contact the victims.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

