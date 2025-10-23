Stillwater police investigate 'concerning' calls to SPS over Jesse Butler case

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater Police Department said it's working with Stillwater Public Schools to investigate recent phone calls made to the district over the case of Jesse Butler.

Butler pleaded no-contest to 10 rape-related charges and one charge of violating a protective order. He was given a 78-year prison term that would've been around 10 years in prison if served concurrently.

However, a deal made between the prosecution and defense resulted in no jail time, but counseling instead. Butler's father is a former football director at Oklahoma State University, leaving some to believe his connections led to a lighter sentence.

The case got the attention of Oklahoma State Representative Justin JJ Humphrey to call for an official investigation on national news.

Stillwater police said while the calls made to the district about the case were vague and not directed at specific school sites, students or staff, all concerning communications and any potential threats are taken seriously and investigated fully.

SPD said additional patrols have been added out of an abundance of caution. Butler does not attend school in person and is not permitted on Stillwater Public Schools property or at any school events.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

