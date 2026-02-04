Jesse Butler returns to court, judge rules victim's constitutional rights were violated

STILLWATER, Okla. — Jesse Butler is returning to a Payne County courtroom.

Butler garnered national attention in 2025 after he pleaded no contest to 10 rape-related charges, but received no jail time after the Payne County District Attorney offered a plea deal. That deal reclassified him as a youthful offender and lowered the charges.

This decision sparked outrage across the country and protests in Stillwater.

A victim from the case filed a motion in December, claiming that her constitutional rights were violated as a result of Butler's plea deal. Her attorney, Rachel Bussett, invoked Marsy's Law in response.

Marsy's Law was passed in Oklahoma in 2018. It guarantees protection for crime victims.

A Payne County judge heard that petition on Tuesday. Judge Michael Kulling determined that there is enough evidence to schedule an evidentiary hearing in the case. Butler will return to court on April 13.

