STILLWATER, Okla — Day two of an evidentiary hearing for the victims of Jesse Butler continued today at the Payne County Courthouse. The victims claim their rights were violated when Butler took a plea deal.

One of the victim’s mothers, who took the stand on Monday, went back on and gave her testimony on why she believes her daughter and her own rights were violated under ‘Marsy’s Law’.

WATCH: DAY 2: Hearing over Butler's victims' rights continues

DAY 2: Hearing over Butler's victims' rights continues

The mother, who filed a motion in December, wants to add an extra layer to Marsy's Law. The constitutional amendment guarantees victims are treated with dignity, including being notified of plea deals. The motion seeks to require victims to sign off that they were fully informed of their rights.

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The motion compares the proposed requirement to the "Lumpkin form," which defendants sign when waiving their rights during a guilty or no contest plea. The victims' family wants a similar form requiring victims to confirm they were informed and received details of any plea deal in writing.

The mother said that “this whole process has changed” her daughter, and she wants change,” to how victims are treated.

In court, one victim's mother testified she was told just minutes before the hearing that Butler would take a no-contest plea to 10 counts of rape. Another mother took the stand but could not answer questions about her daughter, as she is not part of the motion.

Butler took a no-contest plea in exchange for being a youthful offender.

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Testimony revealed that plea negotiations were still happening just days before the hearing. The victims' attorney said she also believed the deal was still being negotiated until she walked into court on Aug. 25. She says all she knew was an “anticipated plea” on the 25th, but was never told what plea.

The attorney said filings from the court and defense were never given to her.

The state argued there were no pleadings filed by the district attorney's office, so there was nothing to give to them.

The state called a Stillwater detective, who investigated the case, as a witness who stated that Vincent's demeanor during meetings with the victim was “respectful,” arguing against the victim's statements.

Butler was not present in court, but his attorneys and family were in attendance. The hearing will resume on Wednesday, April 15, at 9 a.m.

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