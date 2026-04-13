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Jesse Butler returns to court for evidentiary hearing, victim's lawyer invokes Marsy's Law

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Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
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STILLWATER, Okla. — An evidentiary hearing is underway in a Payne County courtroom in the ongoing legal battle between Jesse Butler and the victims in the case.

Butler pleaded no contest to 10 rape-related charges in 2025, but received no jail time in part due to a plea deal.

The deal led to protests across the city, including walkouts at some schools.

butler protest

Local News

'We're done': Oklahomans protest Jesse Butler plea deal

Stef Manchen

2 News Oklahoma followed the controversy over the sentencing.

A judge later unsealed some of the records from the case.

Judge agrees to unseal some Jesse Mac Butler records

In December, a victim from the case filed a motion, saying that her constitutional rights were violated as a result of Butler's plea deal.

2 News talked to her lawyer about the motion.

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Local News

Jesse Butler returns to court after victim petitions ruling

Shelby Banks

2 News Oklahoma previously reported a Payne County judge ruled that there was enough evidence to schedule a hearing based on the victim's petition.

2 News' CJ Maclin is currently at the hearing. We will provide updates when they are available.

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