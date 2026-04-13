Jesse Butler returns to court for evidentiary hearing, victim's lawyer invokes Marsy's Law

STILLWATER, Okla. — An evidentiary hearing is underway in a Payne County courtroom in the ongoing legal battle between Jesse Butler and the victims in the case.
Butler pleaded no contest to 10 rape-related charges in 2025, but received no jail time in part due to a plea deal.
The deal led to protests across the city, including walkouts at some schools.
Local News
'We're done': Oklahomans protest Jesse Butler plea deal
2 News Oklahoma followed the controversy over the sentencing.
A judge later unsealed some of the records from the case.
In December, a victim from the case filed a motion, saying that her constitutional rights were violated as a result of Butler's plea deal.
2 News talked to her lawyer about the motion.
Local News
Jesse Butler returns to court after victim petitions ruling
2 News Oklahoma previously reported a Payne County judge ruled that there was enough evidence to schedule a hearing based on the victim's petition.
2 News' CJ Maclin is currently at the hearing. We will provide updates when they are available.
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