'It's been a challenge': Bixby navigating leadership changes

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby is navigating a turbulent stretch in city leadership after its city manager was arrested on a DUI charge, its mayor resigned, and its assistant city manager was placed on administrative leave.

City Manager Joey Wiedel was arrested and suspended following an aggravated DUI charge. Mayor Brad Girard then resigned, saying he had handled the situation poorly. Bobby Schultz has since stepped in as acting mayor.

"It's been kind of a challenge, but you know, there's a light at the end of the tunnel," Schultz said.

Schultz is working to move the city forward. He said Monday night's city council meeting was a step in the right direction.

"I think it went about as well as could be expected. We had a large turnout. People were respectful," Schultz said.

Richard Oltmann, a Bixby business owner and chamber member and Rotary Club board member, attended the meeting and agreed.

Another Bixby official on leave, city to investigate handling of 'incident' involving City Manager

"The council was open. They answered questions. They went above what they had to do, and let anybody who wanted to talk, talk. Voice their opinions," Oltmann said.

Oltmann said the recent events could cause a ripple effect if not addressed quickly.

"People lose trust, and that's the big thing, is we've got to keep that trust with the city council, manager, and everything," Oltmann said.

Many expected the council to elect a new mayor at the June 8 city council meeting. However, because Girard's resignation left the Ward 4 seat vacant, the council is waiting to fill that seat before selecting a new mayor.

"We want to have a full city council before we have the mayoral election because the city council selects from the members of the council who will be the next mayor," Schultz said.

The latest development involves Assistant City Manager Kim Coody, who has been placed on leave. Coody previously resigned as Glenpool assistant superintendent after allegations surfaced about a party at her house involving minors and alcohol.

The city said in a statement that the action allows it to "conduct a deeper internal inquiry into the notification of the city council members regarding events surrounding Joey Wiedel that took place several weeks ago.

TJ Eckert: "Can you explain what that means so I can understand?"

Bobby Schultz: "Well, not really. We're to the point that that's the statement we can...that's the only statement we can use at this point," Schultz said.

Bixby is accepting applications for the open city council seat until the 15th. The city plans to hold open interviews on the 22nd before voting to fill the seat and then selecting a new mayor.

'This is temporary': Change of leadership with Bixby mayor, city manager

Here is the city of Bixby's full statement following the city council meeting.

“The City Council acknowledges that the City Manager, Joey Wiedel, was arrested on aggravated DUI charges on August 22, 2025, and again on May 25, 2026.

The Council also acknowledges that there was at least one law enforcement response to Mr. Wiedel‘s residence regarding a reported domestic disturbance. That incident occurred outside the City of Bixby and was overseen by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, with Bixby Police Officers responding only in a mutual-aid support capacity.

The Council has confirmed that then-Mayor Brad Girard was informed of these incidents soon after they occurred and did not share this information with the other members of this Council or the City Attorney.

Former Mayor Girard has publicly acknowledged that he mishandled these matters and subsequently made the decision to resign from the City Council.

As these incidents are now a matter of public record in public discussion, the Council believes it is important to clarify that no member of the current City Council or the City Attorney was ever informed of these incidents or charges at the time they occurred or anytime afterward until the incidents during the council meeting on May 26th of this year.

The City Council remains committed to moving forward in a matter that is honest, transparent, and accountable the citizens of Bixby. As the Council evaluate all relevant facts and circumstances surrounding these matter matters, it will continue to act in the best interest of the community and the organization.

While recognizing the seriousness of these events, the council remains focused on maintaining public trust and ensuring that the Bixby, with the help of the Oklahoma Municipal League, continues it’s positive growth, progress, and success. The City Attorney is working on policies to ensure this does not happen again.

Joey Wiedel is represented by legal counsel therefore we cannot answer specific questions about these incidents, except to affirm that he remains on administrative leave.

Moreover the City of Bixby has placed Assistant City Manager Kim Coody on Administrative Leave effective immediately to allow the city time to conduct a deeper internal inquiry into the notification of the City Council members regarding events surrounding Joey Wiedel that took place several weeks ago in an prior incident.”

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